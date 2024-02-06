Charles reign to end in 2024 but William won't become King, predicts Nostradamus

Charles reign to end in 2024 but William won't become King, predicts Nostradumus

A famous Nostradamus, who accurately predicted about some world's events in the past, has made a shocking claim about King Charles III's reign amid his health fears.

The 75-year-old British monarch's reign may come to an untimely end this year following his shock cancer diagnosis, Nostradamus - who foresaw events including 9/11 and the cost of living crisis - wrote in his book Les Propheties in 1555.

'King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king,' according to the book.

'Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king,' expert Mario Reading analysed the passage.

Nostradamus has a proven track record in his predictions concerning the royals. He foresaw the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and even guessed her age correctly.

The fortune teller has predicted the King may be abdicated, with Prince Harry possibly taking up the throne, despite now being fifth in line.



Buckingham Palace confirmed last night King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following his recent surgery for benign prostate enlargement.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has already taken a flight to the UK to be with the King in his fight against cancer. The palace has declined to confirm the type of cancer, but they said both the monarch and his doctors remain ‘hugely positive’ after beginning out-patient treatment on Monday.



Prince William, who has already temporarily stepped down from royal duties to look after his ailing wife and their three children, is gearing up to take the reign while resuming his duty this week.

However, Buckingham Palace appears denying all the rumours about the future of the monarchy, insisting the King will not be appointing counsellors of state to pick up any workload.