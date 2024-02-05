Bob Saget’s daughters approve of his widow Kelly Rizzo’s new romance

‘Full House’ star Bob Saget passed away on January 9 2022 from a head injury

Bob Saget’s widow is finally moving on two years after the comedian’s tragic death.

Kelly Rizzo – who was married to the late Full House star until his untimely passing in 2022 – introduced the world to her new beau Breckin Meyer in a grand fashion, turning up together to the 66th annual Grammy Awards watch party in Los Angeles Sunday.

Rizzo, 44, and Meyer, 49, made their public debut as they graciously posed for photos on the red carpet of the Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium.

Talking to E! News, Rizzo shared that the decision to go public with her new romance was not one she took lightly; she was considerate of not only Meyer’s comfort but also waited for the green light from her late husband’s daughters.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing. They’re just angels, and to have them support is so meaningful,” she reflected, referring to Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31 – whom Saget shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

While the exact timeline of their new romance remains unclear, Rizzo admitted that it “took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘Ok, I think [Meyer] would be happy with it.”

The joyous news coincides almost exactly with the two-year mark of Saget's tragic death on January 9, 2022.

The How I Met Your Mother alum met his untimely demise after an accidental fall resulted in lethal blunt head trauma in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in October 2018 after three years of dating.