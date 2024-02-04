King Charles reacts to rumours of abdication in first outing amid recovery

King Charles debunked the rumours of abdication with his first outing amid recovery from an enlarged prostate surgery.

The Monarch, 75, was spotted with Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham today on Sunday.

In the clicked photos, Charles can be seen in good health as he waves to his well-wishers.

This outing came after King Charles was advised to hand over his royal duties to Prince William amid the Monarch's health problems.

A royal Commentator, Peter Lloyd, told GB News that the King "should abdicate" and the Prince of Wales should lead the royal family.

However, the Monarch's recent public appearance sends a clear message to the world that he is doing well and still in charge.

For the unversed, King Charles underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on January 26 at the London Clinic.

On January 29, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he had been discharged from the hospital after his successful medical treatment.

The official statement read, "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation."