Sterling K. Brown name-drops 'deserving' rival who will beat him at Oscars

Sterling K. Brown isn’t raising his hopes about winning an Oscras.



During an appearance on Graham Norton Show, the 47-year-old actor weighed in on the possibility of winning the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in American Fiction.

“I know that I’m not going to win,” he said, noting the award is most likely to go to Robert Downey Jr. who is also nominated in the same category for his role in Oppenheimer.

“I’mma tell you: Robert Downey Jr.’s gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love,” the This Is Us actor enthused.

Brown went on to express his gratitude for earning his first-ever Academy Award nomination, saying: “The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room.”

Host Norton went on to tease Brown for his humility, which might not reflect on the day of the award ceremony should he end up winning.

“On the night, this will all be very humble,” he quipped, prompting the actor to burst into laughter. “'I can’t believe I won!'”

The 96th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.