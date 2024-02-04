Jacob Elordi lands on police radar for alleged assault

Jacob Elordi is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a KISS FM employee Joshua Fox.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Euphoria actor recently jetted into his home country ahead of the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast on February 10.

He is staying at the Clovelly Hotel where was approached by Fox. The duo shortly got into an altercation after Elordi became frustrated by his line of questioning.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police confirmed the bust-up in a statement to news.com.au.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” they said.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries,” the statement read.

The Brisbane native is nominated for Best Supporting Actor award at the upcoming AACTAs for his role in the breakout Amazon hit, Saltburn.

However, it’s unclear whether the actor will attend the ceremony.

Most recently, The Kissing Booth actor graced the stage as a host in an episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside Renée Rapp as musical guest.