Strictly Giovanni Pernice hits millionaire status amid ongoing feud with Amanda Abbington

Over the past year, Giovanni Pernice has been expanding his horizons, and it appears that his recent career pursuits have proven to be financially successful.

The 33-year-old Strictly professional dancer is not solely dedicated to the dance floor; he ventured into the business world by launching his cosmetic brand, GP Vita, which has proven to be a lucrative venture for the star.

The Sun has reported that the star has tripled his earnings in the past year and has achieved millionaire status.

The Italian's personal firm GP Entertainment Ltd has total assets of £1,189,327, up from £483,126 the previous year.

This is despite Giovanni coming under scrutiny in recent weeks after his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington claimed that the show left her with PTSD and reportedly demanded footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni.

The profitable business has got £809,776 in reserves despite reportedly being paid a £35,000 flat fee for appearing on Strictly.

Giovanni launched his cosmetics brand back in October, risking the wrath of bosses who have stringent guidelines against their stars profiting off links with the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Giovanni also teamed up with fellow Strictly professional and judge Anton Du Beke as the pair launched their travel show.