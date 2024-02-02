'Suits' goes west: New spinoff to explore L.A.'s legal landscape

NBCUniversal orders a pilot for Suits: L.A., a spinoff of the popular legal series "Suits." This new iteration promises to bring the signature sharp wit and complex characters to the sun-drenched shores of Los Angeles.



Original series creator Aaron Korsh returns to helm Suits: L.A., ensuring the DNA of the beloved original remains intact. However, this spinoff boasts an entirely new cast of characters, leaving room for fresh narratives and intriguing dynamics.

The pilot, directed by Victoria Mahoney (The Old Guard 2), centres around Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who has reinvented himself as a high-powered lawyer in L.A. Faced with a crisis at his firm, Ted is forced to embrace a role he previously despised, setting the stage for a compelling journey of self-discovery and professional challenges.

While familiar faces like Mike Ross and Harvey Specter won't be returning, there's a possibility for guest appearances or subtle nods to the original series, keeping fans engaged and nostalgic.

Suits: L.A. follows in the footsteps of successful spinoffs like Better Call Saul and Grey's Anatomy: Station 19, indicating NBCUniversal's confidence in the enduring appeal of the Suits universe.

Executive producer Korsh shares his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the legal world of Los Angeles with a whole new cast of characters, while still honouring the DNA of the original series."

Details surrounding the cast and production schedule are yet to be announced, but the news has already sparked enthusiasm among fans.

The legal drama landscape is about to get a glamorous West Coast upgrade and with the pedigree of Suits behind it, Suits: L.A. has the potential to become a courtroom smash hit.