Ariana Madix has new ‘live-in’ accusation against Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix thinks of Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee living together

Ariana Madix, star of Vanderpump Rules, believes Billie Lee resides in the house she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.



On Tuesday, January 30, after the season 11 premiere, Ariana, 38, stated on the Vanderpump Rules After Show. "I think Billie Lee literally lives in my house right now by the way," she remarked.

Billie, 39, who was a recurrent guest on VPR during seasons 6 and 7, has already drawn criticism for her relationship with 41-year-old Sandoval.

Billie Lee supported Sandoval and persisted in hanging out with him even after other VPR cast members and alumni turned against him following the revelation of his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in March 2023.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side,” Billie told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023, saying that she “can support and be there for both parties.”

In the past, Billie and Sandoval have also provoked rumours of their own affair. In an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2023, Ariana expressed her disbelief about the rumours.

“I trust that Billie Lee would not do that,” she said, remarking that the pair had “talked about” the rumours in person.

Sandoval is undoubtedly residing at Ariana's house, even though Billie might not be, and the ex-spouses both have different motives for doing so.

“I knew that if I moved out, she would probably have a friend move in and nothing would happen,” Sandoval said during the VPR After Show, claiming that “all those bills” would still be “coming out of my accounts” if he left.