Christoper Nolan talks about 'biggest responsibility' he feels

Christopher Nolan, though acknowledges that he enjoys working on all film projects, no matter how big or small, the Oppenheimer director will probably still focus on "large-scale" films.



The director stated in an online interview with Time magazine that some of his recent favorite movies were smaller-scale dramas, such as Aftersun, which he described as “just a beautiful film,” and Past Lives, which he described as “subtle in a beautiful sort of way.”

Although Nolan appreciates the beauty of those projects, he feels a "responsibility" to continue making blockbuster movies with large casts, elaborate sets, and big budgets.

“I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” the Interstellar director told the outlet. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.”

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer gained 13 Oscar nominations with a budget of $100 million. The budget is relatively smaller than Christopher Nolan's previous movies Tenet and The Dark Knight Rises, which had $200 million and $250 million respectively.

To make the most of the budget, Nolan reduced Oppenheimer's shoot days from 85 to 57 and invested more in production design and location shooting.

“The U.S. government gave [the Manhattan Project] $2 billion, three to four years, and an Army Corps of Engineers to build the original Los Alamos,” production designer Ruth De Jong previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had [none of that].”