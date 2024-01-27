Jamie Foxx gets emotional after receiving his NACCP Image Awards nomination

Jamie Foxx is grateful to earn NACCP nomination this year

Jamie Foxx has recently expressed his gratitude to earn a second chance in his life.



On Friday, the White House Down star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note after being nominated for the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

“Super thankful to the @naacpimageawards for these nominations The Burial…They Cloned Tyrone… Story Avenue… I cannot tell you how great it feels to be recognised by our own,” began Jamie.

He continued, “And big thanks to @datariturner your vision and your relentlessness to get all of our projects done at the top of expertise and execution has been something to marvel.”

“You have put Foxxhole productions on the map, and we continue to keep making incredible artistic strides!!!” stated the Day Shift actor.

Reflecting on his medical complication he experienced last year, Jamie added, “And on a personal note I am humbled and thankful to God that I get a chance a second chance to enjoy and appreciate life.”

After his post, Jamie’s fans showered a lot of love in his comment section, saying he “well deserved” it.



Last week, the actor was seen resuming his shoot for the Netflix movie, Back in Action with co-star Cameron Diaz, which he left mid-shoot after a medical emergency in April 2023.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE, “Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February. He looks and feels fantastic.”