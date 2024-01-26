Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker held without bail for violating protective order

David Crowe has allegedly visited Taylor Swift’s apartment over 30 times in the past two months

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker is being held without bail and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam.

The order comes just a day after the 33-year-old man – identified as David Crowe – violated the protective order issued against him after he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday on three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the first and second degree.

He was also prohibited from contacting Swift again after prosecutors alleged that he had actually visited her apartment upwards of 30 times in the past two months.

But just a few hours after he was released, Crowe was found dumpster diving near of Swift’s Tribeca residence, and arrested for a third time.

An eyewitness told The New York Post, “I just saw him digging through this dumpster, taking out some blankets and then he just went and sat on the loading dock a few doors down [from Swift’s apartment].”

Crowe was first arrested on Saturday after the NYPD answered a call from an eyewitness about a “disorderly person” near Swift’s home.

Just two days later on Monday, he was arrested again after being caught lurking in the neighbourhood yet again.