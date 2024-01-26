Prince Harry praised for ‘doing the right thing by' ailing King Charles, Princess Kate

Prince Harry has received appreciation from a royal expert following reports that the Duke of Sussex privately reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton in the wake of their ailing health.

Speaking to Fabulous, Talk TV’s royal editor Sarah Hewson called out royal watchers for criticizing everything Harry and Meghan Markle does, slamming: “I think he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t”.

A recent report from the Mirror suggested that the Sussexes “passed their concerns” to the King and the Princess of Wales in the wake of their respective surgeries.

Also Read: 'Concerned' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to ailing Kate, King Charles

"One of the main reasons for this family rift was because the royal family felt Harry and Megan were repeatedly putting private matters into the public domain,” claimed Hewson.

“These are medical matters, they are private, and Harry has done the right thing by dealing with them behind closed doors if that is the case,” the expert continued. “It would have been both crass and insensitive to make a statement [at the awards ceremony].”

However, she didn’t express any hopes for reconciliation anytime soon. “I just fear the wounds run too deep,” she said.

Also Read: Prince Harry barred contact from Palace amid ailing Kate Middleton, King Charles

“I think the King will always have his door open for his son, but for William, I think any process of reconciliation will be much, much harder because he is very deeply hurt,” Sarah added.