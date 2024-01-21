'Concerned' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to ailing Kate, King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to have reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton in the wake of their respective surgeries.
Speaking to the Mirror, a source revealed that the senior royal members have “received support” from the Sussexes living across the pond.
“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes,” they shared.
According to an official announcement from Kensington Palace shared on the Waleses’ social media earlier this week, the princess is currently recovering from a “successful” abdominal surgery at a private London Clinic.
Meanwhile, the King is set to go under the knife in the coming days for the treatment for his enlarged prostate.
Harry and Meghan have continued to be at odds with the royal family since they decided to pull the plug on their royal duties and move to the US in 2020.
The Spare author recently sparked backlash for opting not to voice his concern for the members of his estranged family during his acceptance speech at the 21st Annual Aviation Awards.
He was inducted into the Aviation Hall of fame at the awards ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, Jan. 19.
