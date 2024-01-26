'Dedicated' Princess Kate cannot be 'replaced' by Meghan Markle

Princess Kate was dubbed the 'irreplaceable' part of the royal family, who cannot be 'replaced' by Meghan Markle, a PR expert claimed.

In conversation with Fabulous Magazine, PR expert Denise Palmer-Davies said that the Princess of Wales' "commitment and dedication to royal life is unquestionable, so her absence will be felt so hugely."

The expert added, "It would be impossible for anyone else to step into her shoes during this time because there isn’t anyone who can do what she does. She is irreplaceable."

Denis compared the mother-of-three to the late Princess Diana, saying, she has this 'incredible aura' like her mother-in-law and "that cannot be replicated."

Several reports claimed that Kate, who is recovering from her abdominal surgery in the London Clinic, left the royal family in a difficult position with her absence.

Speaking of Catherine's break from royal engagements, the expert added, "She has always been held in high regard by the King, and the late Queen, but I think now senior members are really feeling it - they are missing the most valuable jewel in the crown."

For the unversed, the Kensington Palace released an official statement regarding Princess Kate's health on Wednesday.

The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.