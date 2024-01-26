Zendaya embraces ‘new era’ bangs with Dune inspired bun in Paris

Zendaya in Dun inspired bands at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya seems confident in her new bangs.



The 27-year-old Euphoria star made waves during Paris Fashion Week earlier this week when her bold bangs went viral.

And the Emmy winner brought the baby fringe back for another round, this time with an auburn slicked-back bun for the Fendi show on Thursday, after giving it its own moment during the Schiaparelli show on January 22 in Paris.

Zendaya wore a rich burgundy gown with a little train and an elegant Queen Anne neckline with a skin-baring slit. She accessorised the monochrome ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace and a lip colour that matched.

Law Roach, a frequent stylist for Zendaya, says that the actress's chopped hairstyle ushers in "a new era." Possibly more of her neo-futuristic appearance when her movie, Dune: Part Two, opens in theatres on March 1.

In December, when she ventured into the realm of crustacean couture for a promotional event at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, fans got a first look of her Dune ensemble.

The three-dimensional lobster-adorned long skirt, which made its debut at Schiaparelli's Ready-to-Wear show last fall, was paired with a tuxedo shirt, white heels, and other accessories.

One person who really likes Zendaya's new look is Tom Holland, her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old actor from Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after her appearance at Schiaparelli.

Along with heart-eye emojis, he reposted a picture and a video of Zendaya wearing an avant-garde gown, claiming with confidence that the edited reel "was made" for him.