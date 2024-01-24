Katie Price lookalike daughter stuns in modelling debut with PrettyLittleThing

Princess Andren showcased her innate modelling talent in a new campaign

Princess Andre has entered the world of modelling, making her debut with PrettyLittleThing after securing a four-figure deal with the brand.

The 16-year-old, daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, showcased her innate modeling talent in a new campaign, resembling her youthful mother in her teenage years.

In one photo, Princess is wearing sleeve white dress paired with knee-high heeled boots and a small white handbag.

Her naturally blonde, curly locks were straightened for the shoot, where she flaunted her hair by turning away from the camera in baggy jeans and a white cropped top.

In a final snapshot, the confident teenager posed in loungewear, flashing a smile for the camera.

The news of Princess' foray into modelling surfaced last year, and she was reportedly 'over the moon' to join the ranks of Molly-Mae Hague and Gemma Owen on the retailer's roster.

A source revealed: 'Princess is so excited, she's looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.



'She knows she's still young at 16 but Pete is going to oversee her work with PLT to ensure she's protected and well looked after.

'The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it's naturally a great fit for both parties.'

Katie and Pete, who divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage and share children Junior, 18, and Princess, have previously fallen out about their daughter's appearance.