Bending returns in Netflix's live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, prepare to bend like water! Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of the beloved animated series, and it's everything we've ever dreamed of and more.

The trailer opens with a sweeping shot of a desolate landscape, ravaged by the Fire Nation's relentless assault. Aang, played by Gordon Cormier, awakens from his icy slumber, confused and disoriented. We then get glimpses of Aang's world – the majestic Southern Water Tribe, the vibrant Earth Kingdom, and the sprawling Fire Nation – each rendered in stunning detail.

But this isn't just a nostalgia trip. The trailer hints at darker themes and a more mature tone than the original series. We see glimpses of Zuko's inner turmoil, Katara's fierce determination, and Sokka's quick wit and resourcefulness. The action sequences are also exhilarating, showcasing the bending abilities in all their glory.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the trailer is the voiceover by the original Aang, Zach Tyler Eisen. His familiar voice instantly transports us back to the world of Avatar, reminding us why we fell in love with the story in the first place.

On February 22, the much-loved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender of Nickelodeon is scheduled to debut on Netflix.

With eight one-hour episodes in the first season, viewers can expect an intense experience.