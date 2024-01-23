‘Buffy’ star Michelle Trachtenberg fires back at criticism over appearance

Michelle Trachtenberg starred in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Gossip Girl’

Michelle Trachtenberg is schooling her fans on ageing.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 38, fired back at “haters” who seemingly expressed concern over her health by questioning her appearance after she posted a selfie with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega.

But after a week of comments from fans probing into her “sickly” appearance, Trachtenberg finally snapped, reminding her followers that she looks that way simply because she’s older.

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment,” she responded to one fan, who promptly apologised and clarified they meant “no disrespect” and were instead genuinely concerned for her.

In case that wasn’t enough to silence the skeptics, she directly addressed all her followers by subsequently posting a selfie writing,“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

But when fans still didn’t take the cue to stop commenting on her experience, the Gossip Girl alum posted yet another selfie – this time showing off her new hair.

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar,” she reiterated in the photo.

Trachtenberg played Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character Buffy’s younger sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also portrayed Georgina Sparks in 28 episodes of Gossip Girl.