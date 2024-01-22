Jeremy Allen White lovingly gazes at ex Addison Timlin amid divorce

Jeremy Allen White shares two daughters with estranged wife Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White seems to be making amends with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

Though the former spouses are still in the midst of a divorce, they are putting their differences aside for the sake of co-parenting their daughters, 5-year-old Ezer and 3-year-old Dolores, per Page Six.

On Saturday, White and Timlin – joined by close pals Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song – were spotted enjoying a day in the park with the kids.

At one point, the Shameless alum was caught stealing a loving glance at Timlin as she smiled, with Dolores munching on a cupcake white perched in her lap.

When it was time to say goodbye at the end of the family day out, the former couple shared a warm embrace, with Timlin standing on her toes to wrap her arms around White’s neck while he caressed her back, staring into the distance.



Credits: Page Six

Timlin filed for divorce from White in My 2023 after nearly four years of marriage.

Following the divorce, it was revealed that White had agreed to do alcohol testing as part of their custody agreement, requiring him to get tested five times per week when his toddlers are in his care.

The agreement further required the Emmy Winner to attend at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in addition to attending therapy.

Recently, the Calvin Klein model has been dating Spanish-American singer Rosalia.