Adele reveals ambitious plans for 2024 after Las Vegas residency

Adele’s Las Vegas residency began in late 2022 and ends later this year

Adele has her 2024 all mapped out.

As soon as her Las Vegas residency – which began in late 2022 – concludes over the summers this year, the legendary singer, 35, is going to be utilizing her free time to focus on her physical and mental health.

Far from a hypothetical plan, the Hello hitmaker revealed during her latest gig that she has a series of different activities already lined up for her 2024 – and most of them revolve around getting to her “peak physical fitness.”

“I don’t normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain,” she declared to the crowd, adding that her she’s giving herself until the next New Year’s Eve to get into shape.

“I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there,” she told the crowd, referencing her headline-making fitness transformation which she began nearly a decade ago.

However, the multi-Grammy winner explained that her plans go beyond the gym as she also wants to “start hosting a weekly bingo” with her friends at her house, inspired by her “grandmas and aunties.”

All these activities are undoubtedly going to be planned around her already busy performing schedule, as Adele is reported to have been wanting to take stage more and more, per The Sun.

A source told the outlet that Adele has “found a new zest for live performances in Vegas” and is “ready to do some gigs again in Europe.”