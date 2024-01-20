Sofia Vergara’s Netflix series ‘Griselda’ SABOTAGED by drug dealer’s family

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in new Netflix series

Sofia Vergara faces obstacles with the release of her Netflix series Griselda.



According to reports, the family of Griselda Blanco, the character Sofia Vergara plays in the next series, has named Vergara in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Vergara, 51, and the streaming site were sued by Blanco's adult children on behalf of the late Colombian queenpin's estate.

Vergara's portrayal, according to Blanco's children, is an unauthorised appropriation of their family's name and likeness.

They are requesting an injunction to prevent Griselda, which makes its premiere on Thursday, January 25, from being released.

Michael, Blanco's son, stated that since 2009, he has been giving interviews to those who want to expand the family's narrative.

He mentioned speaking with Netflix on obtaining the rights. Michael, however, claimed that Griselda exploited his information and anecdotes without giving him due credit.

Vergara co-executive produced the dramatisation of Blanco's life as a formidable drug cartel boss, which is based on a true story.

According to a Netflix logline, Griselda is “set in 1970s-80s Miami, [where] Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

At the age of 69, Blanco—also referred to as The Cocaine Godmother—was murdered in 2012.

Alongside singer Karol G, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and others are featured in the six-episode miniseries.

It was directed by Andrés Baiz and created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard, the showrunner of Narcos.