Emma Stone breaks silence on explicit scenes criticism in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone responds to explicit scenes criticism in Poor Things

Emma Stone has finally addressed criticism over showing graphic intimate scenes in Poor Things.



The actress, who plays the role of Bella Baxter in the movie, spoke in favour of the explicit scenes after producers were compelled to re-edit a controversial clip before its UK release.

“Bella is completely free and without shame about her body,” said the 35-year-old in an exclusive interview with BBC Radio 4.

Stone continued, “So much of this was about being true to Bella's experience.”

“It [the sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life,” stated the Easy A star.

Stone pointed out, “I see it as just one aspect of many – her discovery of food, philosophy, travel and dance. Sex is another aspect.”

Reflecting on her character in Yorgos Lanthimos directed movie, Stone mentioned, “She (Bella) doesn't know to be embarrassed by these things or to cover things up or not dive into the full experience when it comes to anything.”

“So, for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say, ‘well, we'll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way,’ it felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is,” stated the La La Land actress.

Stone added, “I'm not a person that just wants to be naked all the time, but I am someone who wants to honour the character as fully as I possibly can. That's part of her journey.”

Earlier, British Board of Film Classification issued a statement in the light of explicit sex scenes and foul language.

The statement read, “We originally saw this film for advice. We informed the distributor we would be likely to classify the film 18 on condition that changes be made to one short sequence depicting sexual activity in the presence of children.”