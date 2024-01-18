Natalie Portman moves on from Benjamin Millepied after his ‘humiliating affair’

Natalie Portman is looking to start her life anew after Benjamin Millepied’s extramarital affair made headlines last year.
In March, French magazine Voici unveiled Millepied’s affair with climate change activist Camille Étienne by publishing photos of the duo enjoying a rendezvous in his office.
Despite the news of the alleged affair, the Black Swan alum “didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly,” however, “it became pretty apparent toward the end of last year that her heart had gone out of it,” a source told Us Weekly.
The insider stated that the couple started having problems “over a year ago” as Portman, 42, “began to suspect infidelity” from Millepied, 46.
The French dancer and choreographer “would sometimes not return home and was taking work trips that didn’t add up.” The Thor actress was “humiliated and utterly crushed” by her husband’s behaviour.
Now, another source told the outlet that the May December actress is now “taking time to focus on herself,” adding that Portman “looked the other way for a long time.”
Portman married the choreographer in 2012 and the pair went on to welcome son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.
The insider revealed that their relationship came to an end in August 2023, which is when “Natalie decided to leave him” and within weeks had “moved out.”
