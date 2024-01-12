Natalie Portman to file for divorce from estranged husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman decides to end her 11-year marriage with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has finally decided to end her 11-year marriage with Benjamin Millepied.



A source spilled to DailyMail.com, Natalie and Benjamin made an effort to work around their marriage but the actress could not get past his cheating on her.

“Divorce is in the works, but nothing has been filed as of yet. They are split, however, and she is living in Paris while Benjamin continues to work in the US,” revealed an insider.

Earlier this week, the Black Swan actress seemingly confirmed the end of her marriage to estranged husband during an interview with WSJ magazine.

Even at the Golden Globes, Natalie was reportedly pictured without her wedding ring.

However, before filing for divorce, the source told the outlet, “They are figuring out what is best for their children, as they both have so much love for them and are great parents.”

The insider mentioned, “Natalie needed time to process and heal and those around her know how strong of a woman she is and how dedicated to her causes she is, including women's empowerment.”

“No woman should have to put up with a cheating spouse. She has been private about it because that is who she is,” added the source.

For the unversed, Natalie and Benjamin’s marriage was in trouble after French outlet Voici released an explosive report last year, claiming the choreographer had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.