Natalie Portman separates from husband Benjamin Millepied after 11 years

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied could no longer keep the façade.

According to reports, the estranged pair, who are parents to two children together, have decided to call it quits after 11 years of marriage.

The update comes months after Millepied was reported to have been involved in an extra-marital affair with a much younger woman.

A source told Us Weekly that following the revelation of the affair, the Black Swan actress tried hard to make her marriage work, however, the relationship was void of an integral element: trust.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” the insider claimed.

Portman was also spotted just in time for their wedding anniversary in Sydney last week, with her 4-carat wedding ring noticeably missing from her finger.

In March, French magazine Voici unveiled Millepied’s affair with climate change activist Camille Étienne by publishing photos of the duo enjoying a rendezvous in his office.

As per the publication, the Thor actress had known about the alleged affair several months prior.

At the time, a source told Page Six it was against the couple and the world, as they knuckled down to save their marriage.

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,” one insider dished.

Millepied and Portman’s now-doomed love story began after meeting on the set of the Oscar-winning 2009 film, Black Swan.