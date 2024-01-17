Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of major blow from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of new major blow

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are less than a year away from the end of the Netflix partnership, have been warned of new financial crisis they may face in near future.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been advised to change their lavish lifestyle before their lucrative partnership with Netflix comes to an end and it's currently unclear if it will be renewed.



The Montecito-based couple signed a five-year $100million (£78million) with the streaming giant back in 2020, but it's yet to be announced if the contract will be getting renewed when it comes to an end next year.

Ryan McCormick, PR expert, claimed there are a number of things Netflix will have to consider, saying: "Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary was the highest viewed documentary premiere for the streaming platform. However, according to Statista, the 2022 series has seen a precipitous drop with each subsequent episode. In addition, the series has a 19% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes."

"My prediction is that as of now, Netflix will not even consider renewing their engagement with Meghan and Harry unless they agree to substantially lower their fee and guarantee a number of shows. The fact that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was rolling over with laughter as Jo Koy roasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Golden Globes is not a good sign," Ryan told The Mirror.

Ryan said Netflix will have to consider "if they are getting a healthy return for the amount of money they have paid" Meghan and Harry.



Harry and Meghan's stench of failure is growing stronger since the couple's high-profile Spotify deal collapsed. Ryan has advised the Sussexes "to take a professional course in grovelling to save their relationship with Netflix."

"Once that ship officially sails Harry and Meghan should not expect other high profile media companies to roll out the red carpet for them based on their track record."

"If the duo can't sign a deal, I think the best way for them to generate revenue is to do a series of public speaking engagements and start their own streaming service (through their website). They can also start doing meet and greets at fan conventions," he suggested.

