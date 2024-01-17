Lynne Marta, Footloose star alum dies at 78 in LA home

Lynne Marta dies at the age of 78.

Lynne Marta has passed away at the age of 78.



After battling cancer, the Hollywood actress passed away in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marta passed away early on Thursday morning at home.

Lynne gained notoriety for her performance as Lulu Warnicker opposite Kevin Bacon in the classic movie from the 1980s. Although she was most known for her performance in Footloose, she has a long history of making guest appearances on television.

Marta, who was born in New Jersey, had roles in Charlie's Angels, The Mod Squad, The Rookies, and Starsky & Hutch. In addition, the actress appeared on Love, American Style on a regular basis.

Additionally, having collaborated with Clint Eastwood on John Sturge's Joe Kidd (1972), Lynne had the opportunity to work with a number of Hollywood mega stars, including Kevin Bacon.

In Somerville, New Jersey, on October 30, 1945, Marta was born as the youngest of two girls. Lynne began her career in show business at an early age, performing in The Lloyd Thaxton Show, a teen dancing show.

She had appearances on Gidget and the wildly successful, long-running show The Monkees shortly after. People claims that Marta and Starsky & Hutch star David Soul had a "open relationship" during his marriage to Karen Carlson.

David passed away on January 5 of this month from a variety of illnesses, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.