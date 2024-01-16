Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker pack PDA at 2024 Emmy Awards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2024 Emmy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a break from changing diapers to make an unexpected appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet, two months after welcoming their first child together, son Rocky.

For the event, the couple dressed alike. The couple switched up their accessories, dressing in matching black sunglasses and black tuxedos.

While the drummer for Blink-182 kept things simple yet stylish with a bow tie and a back button down, the founder of Poosh kept things steamy with a black lace top peeking out beneath her blazer.

In typical Kourtney-Travis style, they also went close and intimate for the cameras as they posed side by side on the red carpet.

The couple's first red carpet appearance after the birth of their son Rocky in November is at the awards ceremony.

Though Rocky is Travis and Kourtney's first child together, the two are parents to a large, blended family that includes Kourtney's three children with her ex Scott Disick: Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 20, and step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.