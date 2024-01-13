Victoria Beckham enjoys romantic dinner date with husband David

The couple seemed relaxed as they headed home after enjoying their evening out

David and Victoria Beckham had a romantic dinner at Il Gattopardo in Mayfair on Friday.

The 48-year-old football star and his 49-year-old wife were spotted holding hands as they left the Italian restaurant in central London.

Victoria, the fashion designer, looked stunning in an elegant black outfit and wore oversized square-shaped sunglasses for a chic look.

Meanwhile, David kept a low profile, avoiding the camera as he left with Victoria, eventually getting into his green Rolls Royce.

The couple seemed relaxed and in high spirits as they headed home after enjoying their evening out.

Earlier, Victoria, along with Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, extended birthday wishes to their Spice Girls bandmate Mel C as she turned 50. The trio shared heartfelt throwback posts on their social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Victoria posted a nostalgic picture of herself and Mel C from their pop-star days.

The image, featured in a 1997 edition of Vogue, showcased the enduring bond between the two friends.