Lynn Yamada Davis, social media star, passes away at 67

The adored social media personality behind Cooking with Lynja, Lynn Yamada Davis, passed away. She was 67.



At New Jersey's Riverview Medical Centre, Davis passed away on January 1. Esophageal cancer was the cause of death, according to her daughter Hannah Mariko Shofet, who spoke with The New York Times.

Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, says The New York Times.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the content producer gained popularity on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for her extravagantly staged comical culinary videos. Before her son Tim began uploading videos of her on TikTok, the mother of four and grandmother of two said to People magazine last summer that she had "no idea" what the platform was.

At the beginning of the epidemic, Davis's son, a cameraman, requested her to take part in a lighthearted month-long project in which she was to make a movie every day. But, as the lockdown continued, the mother-son combo continued to create cooking videos for YouTube and later TikTok with Tim behind the camera and Davis taking centerstage.

“He's the one who writes the script. He's the one who does the videography. He does all the editing. So, he really is the genius behind Cooking with Lynja. I just show up,” Davis said.