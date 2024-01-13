Natalie Portman on having ‘Thor hammer’ memorabilia in her house

Natalie Portman gets candid about owning Thor hammer memorabilia in home

Natalie Portman has recently shared she possesses “memorabilia” from her Marvel movie.



During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the The Thor: Love and Thunder revealed that her two kids’ friends were “impressed to find out Thor hammer in her house.

“They gave me the memorabilia one that's no one's allowed to touch, and then I also have my stunt practice hammer, which gets more use,” said the 42-year-old.

Natalie stated, “My kids know not to try and harm with it, but I have to be careful when kids visit the house.”

“It's heavy. It can do damage,” she added.

Last month, the May December actress spoke to PEOPLE about how she had changed after becoming a mom.

“It has changed a lot for me. In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, ‘This is shallow. It doesn’t mean anything.’ And then I had kids, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely.' I relish it now,” explained Natalie.

Addressing Mighty Thor role in the Marvel movie, Natalie mentioned, “A large part of my decision-making right now is what can I do to impress my kids. Getting to be on the Thor set and fly around with stuntmen was very cool for them.”

When not working or acting, Natalie, a co-founder of the women's professional soccer team, Angel City Football Club, pointed out she usually enjoys outdoors with her kids.

"My son’s obsessed with soccer. There’s a soccer cage next to a playground right near where we live, continued the My little one’s on the playground, and he’s playing soccer with whatever kids he finds in the park, and both are happy,” she added.