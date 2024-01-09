Mel B teases Spice Girls' reunion with 'all five of us'

Mel B offered an insight into iconic pop band Spice Girls’ future in an interview with Today with Hoda and Jenna on Monday, Jan. 8.
The Wannabe musician revealed that the group will be “releasing some good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.”
Commenting on the pop band’s revival, Mel B admitted that it would be “tricky” as "there's five of us and we've got five different diaries, and we're all parents."
The 48-year-old singer further noted that she was 100% confident that the news will satisfy their fans.
The band previously reunited for a U.K. tour back in 2019.
Melanie Brown also gushed over the new Spice Girl stamps, confirming that they “have never been done before.”
She added: "It's massive for the Royal Mail. Usually it's the Queen and the King, and now you've got the Spice Girls, a girl group on there, which doesn't seem to make sense but it makes sense to us.”
The TV personality was asked if she has ever mailed a letter using Spice Girls' stamps, to which she replied "not yet," continuing, "I just want to keep them and preserve them forever and ever.”
