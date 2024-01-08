Top model who jumped to death found to be Jeffrey Epstein victim

File Footage

Ruslana Korshunova, a famous Kazakh-Russian model who worked for major brands like Marc Jacobs and ended her own life, was found to be one of the teen girls who was flown to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.



In a shocking revelation following the release of unsealed documents from Epstein’s case, it emerged that the top model was just 18 when she was one of the passengers of a June 7, 2006 flight.

Read More: Golden Globes 2024: Host Jim Gaffigan pulls awkward Jeffrey Epstein joke

As per flight logs, the model, who graced the runway for many high fashion brands, was in the infamous Lolita Express along with Epstein and three of his staff members bodyguard Igor Zinoviev, personal chef Lance Calloway, and assistant Sarah Kellen.

The document also claimed that a woman by the name Stephanie Tidwell and an unknown ex UFC fighter were onboard.

Weeks after the doomed flight, the financer was arrested and convicted of crimes which included running a massive sex trafficking channel in which most of his victims were underage.

Read More: Prince Andrew 'locked away' as Duke 'can't deal' with Jeffrey Epstein aftermath

While it was unclear as to what happened to Korshunova on the island, Epstein was known to sexually exploit girls which involved major high-profile names.

However, the 20-year-old had been facing a slew of issues as her ex-boyfriend told The Post that she had kept her issues ‘bottled up’.