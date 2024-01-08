Golden Globes 2024: Host Jim Gaffigan pulls awkward Jeffrey Epstein joke

Golden Globes host Jim Gaffigan was met with unamused laughter after cracking the Jeffrey Epstein joke

The 2024 Golden Globes faced an embarrassing situation after comedian Jim Gaffigan pulled a pedophile in what appeared to be a dig at the recently unsealed records of Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to the crowd Gaffigan said: "This is so exciting for me. I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry."

"It's so unlikely - I'm from a small town in Indiana, I'm not a paedophile...I don't know if that's a new category here, but..."

The surprise joke left audience members taken aback after it was met with nervous laughter and cheer.

This dig came against the backdrop of newly released documents which named more than 100 celebrities, some of which attended the award show, that shared some form of connection to the sex offender.

The list compiled the names of associates and pals of the late pedophile and his accomplice ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Some named on the list do not have direct connections to Epstein, who was found guilty of running a massive sex trafficking network in which underage girls were extorted to a private island to have sexual interactions with Epstein and other high-profile clients.