Sarah Ferguson 'deeply regrets' taking help from Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson had regrets over her connection to Jeffrey Epstein after his sex trafficking and pedophilic crimes came to light.
In a 2011 interview with Evening Standard, the Duchess of York revealed that she had borrowed £15,000 in order to pay back her mounting debt just days before her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s involvement with the late sex offender came to light.
Expressing how she was "deeply" regreful of her actions, the royal had made her stance clear that she did not wish to associate herself to Epstein.
"I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me," she said.
"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf,
"I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."
As per details, Sarah’s former assistant Johnny O’Sullivan spoke directly to the disgraced financier and received the money which allowed for Sarah’s £5 million debt to be revised.
Speaking about her ex-husband’s involvement in the scandal, the mother-of-two insisted that Prince Andrew was innocent.
She continued, "The duke sorted out my debts and he and his office have been more than marvelous."
She added: "Once again my errors have compounded and rebounded and also inadvertently impacted on the man I admire most in the world, the duke. He has supported me and come to my rescue again and again and there is absolutely nothing that I would not do for him."
