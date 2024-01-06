Palace ‘threatened’ Amy Robach to keep Prince Andrew, Epstein link hidden

Amy Robach reveals Palace ‘threatened a million ways’ to keep Prince Andrew, Epstein link hidden

Amy Robach was forced to stay quiet over the Jeffery Epstein allegations when she first found out as to not upset Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A clip of the former ABC reporter surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, in which she revealed how the Palace “threatened” them in “a million different ways” when they found out the network had insight into the ties between disgraced Prince Andrew and Epstein.’

The Epstein court documents, part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, revealed the connection to Andrew.

Robach said she was told that the Epstein story was branded “stupid” and then the Palace found out that they had “whole allegations about Prince Andrew,” hence “threatened [them] a million different ways.”

She added, “We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that had also quashed the story.”

The former GMA host also noted the involvement of Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton and other big names.

“I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it's like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it,” she claimed.

“I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed cause I’m just like, oh my god, what we had was unreal.”

Andrew, Clinton and Alan Dershowitz have all vigorously denied knowing about Epstein criminal sex trafficking and abuse.