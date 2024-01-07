Sarah Ferguson to serve ‘important purpose’ as she’s invited in royal fold

It appears the royal family has more of an ulterior motive to show off Sarah Ferguson as part of the royal fold.



While the ex-wife of disgraced Prince Andrew is technically not a royal anymore, she still seems to have a place with the clan.

Fergie was also welcomed to the annual walk to church on Christmas Day to attend the service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, near the royal residence of Sandringham.

Former BBC royal reporter told OK! Magazine that while it was a good gesture, it was also surprising.

“It seemed clear to me that the family were pleased to have Sarah back in their midst, the body language between her and the Princess Royal looked particularly relaxed, which is perhaps surprising,” she said of walk.

“But this is a new generation of royals, most of whom have had their own ups and downs, divorces, scandals and very public mistakes.”

Bond further added that the royals appear to have sympathy for “a woman who came into the family in a blaze of popularity, made several humiliating public mistakes, got divorced from a man who is still her best friend and has clawed her way back from all sorts of money troubles.”

Now that many families seem to have adopted the concept of “blended families” and accepting “complicated” ties, the royals are trying to jump the bandwagon.

The royal reported explained that while Fergie was “pleased with herself” she is “an important step in making the family seem more relatable, less aloof or different from the rest of us.”