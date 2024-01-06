King Charles sends Prince Harry ‘significant’ message through Sarah Ferguson

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strained ties with King Charles, there is still hope of a reconciliation amid the ongoing royal rift.

Sarah Ferguson marked her return to the royal fold as she attended the Christmas festivities with her disgraced ex-husband, Prince Andrew’s family at Sandringham.

Former royal reporter, Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that Fergie’s attendance was a “significant illustration” from King Charles into what can be expected of his feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“If [Charles] tells us all to ‘treat others as we would wish to be treated,’ then it is helpful if we see him extending friendship and forgiveness to Fergie. And it does suggest that all is not lost with Harry and Meghan,” Bond explained.

“If Sarah can be welcomed back after 30 years, hope is never lost for a reconciliation between father and son,” she said.

Bond also opined that Harry’s “close relationship” with cousin, Princess Eugenie, can also help alleviate some tensions, as her mother could act as “mentor” to help “reconcile” the father and son.

The royal rift between Charles and his younger son thawed back in November when they reportedly exchanged a warm phone call on the monarch’s 75th birthday.

However, the ties once again became strained after author Omid Scobie’s reignited ‘racist royal row.’