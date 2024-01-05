King Charles seeks Prince Harry's call for reconciliation as 'nice surprise'

Prince Harry has been demonstrating to his father, King Charles, the "good qualities" of his late mother, Princess Diana as they supposedly patch things up.



According to recent reports, Harry and Meghan only communicate with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in the royal family. But Harry and Meghan had a conversation with the monarch on King Charles' birthday, which ignited rumors of a reconciliation.

According to royal sources, the King would probably find it a "nice surprise" given he had not received a call or message from Harry in a while. During the transatlantic conversation, His Majesty is said to have had a polite and friendly conversation with his boy.

A video showing Archie, age four, and Princess Lilibet, age two, wishing their grandfather, whom he has barely seen, a happy birthday was also sent to Charles.

According to insiders, Charles and Harry "still have that father-son bond" despite their disputes, and Charles feels no pressure from Harry. It is also said that he finds "good qualities" in his kid that his late ex-wife Princess Diana had.

The source told Closer: “Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king. They’ve had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. That’s how they mended things."

“Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship,” another insider told the publication. “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”

The source added that Harry wanted “to start the new year off right and focus on making amends” with his father. “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”