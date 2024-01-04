Sarah Ferguson rewarded for her loyalty to King Charles, royal family

Sarah Ferguson, who made a return to the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew and two daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, has been hailed by royal experts for her loyalty and steadfastness to King Charles and the royal family.



King Charles has also received praise for his "right decision" to invite the Duchess of York to join him at Christmas walk as her 'inclusion' at the royal family events is important for Beatrice and Eugenie.

A royal insider has explained why Ferguson was preferred by the King over Harry and Meghan, saying: "Sarah Ferguson was rewarded by the royal family for her loyalty to King Charles."

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's exclusion from the royal Christmas, the insider claimed: "The Sussexes need to follow in Fergie's footsteps to win or melt hearts of their royal relatives," adding that "the couple must give up their practice of disgracing their own people if they really want their blessings."

On the other hand, royal commentator Jennie Bond also gushed over the Duchess of York, saying: "When Sarah was welcomed into the Royal Family all those years ago, she struck me as a likeable, excitable puppy, so eager to please everyone and so thrilled with her new life.

"People loved her for being so natural, so unstuffy and so full of fun. And she has retained that wonderful enthusiasm for life, despite all it throws at her. Fergie has such a relentlessly positive outlook, you just have to admire her."



"She has brought up two lovely daughters, remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband and has never said anything negative about any member of the Royal Family, no matter how she was treated," The journalist and TV presenter told OK!.



Bond also praised King Charles and the royal family for their move, saying: "I think she has earned the right to be included in family occasions, especially those where her daughters are going to be welcomed. It’s important not only for Beatrice and Eugenie to have their mum as part of the family, but also for the grandchildren."