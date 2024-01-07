Prince Andrew 'locked away' as Duke 'can't deal' with Jeffrey Epstein aftermath

Prince Andrew has been keeping a distance since the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files

Prince Andrew has been ‘locked away’ into his room after a fresh wave of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein came to light following the released on never-seen-before documents.

According to a source, as per Express, the disgraced Duke of York has been ‘devastated’ by the nightmarish reminder of his past as details of the 2015 defamation case by his accuser Virginia Giuffre emerged.

The source said: "He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this. He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."

After a US court ordered the release of the papers, information regarding the disgraced Duke of York came from Ghislaine Maxwell’s electronic devices where multiple findings emerged from searches like 'Prince', 'Andrew', 'Duke', 'York', 'Royal', 'underage', 'massage', 'slave' and 'sex'.

For the unversed, the royal was accused of sexually assaulting Guiffre on three separate occasions when she was 17.

The documents further revealed that Andrew was aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and had committed “acts of sexual abuse”, claims which he vehemently denies.

So far, it is understood that the MET Police will look into the new findings and assess the information in the event it is brought to their attention.