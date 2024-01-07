Prince Andrew clings on Royal Lodge amid fears of ‘unseen footage’

Prince Andrew is unfazed in his conviction to stay in the Royal Lodge regardless evidence of the harrowing allegations that will surface in coming days.

US attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents nine victims of sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein, shared that it’s possible unseen CCTV footage of Prince Andrew inside Epstein’s homes will be made public.

There are allegations that the disgraced brother of King Charles visited his late paedophile pal’s houses in New York, Palm Beach and on his private island in the Caribbean.

Read More: Prince Andrew's life in the royal family may be over

“Numerous victims have told me those places were riddled with cameras. There were cameras in most if not all rooms,” he told The Mirror.

He informed that The Department of Justice “took away multiple hard drives from those properties when they arrested Epstein” so it is likely “video footage will come out, too.”

Kuvin added that “Andrew still refuses to fully account for his time with Epstein and has failed to speak with US investigators.”

Meanwhile, Andrew, who was stripped off of military titles and royal patronages due to his link to Epstein, has vowed to resist any attempt by the King to kick him out of his mansion.

Read More: King Charles 'refuses' to give up on disgraced brother Prince Andrew

A source close to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson told The Mirror that disgraced royal is “going nowhere” as he has “a cast iron lease.”

“The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honouring,” the source added.