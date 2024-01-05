Prince Andrew's life in the royal family may be over

File Footage

Prince Andrew may have to kiss his royal life goodbye after the disgraced Duke of York’s past with Jeffery Epstein was refreshed following the release of an explosive list which included the names involved with the late convicted sex offender.



According to LBC’s royal correspondent Peter Hunt the royal family is now facing a wave of ‘toxicity’ after the Epstein files revealed Prince Andrew’s name being repeated 69 times.

This, as per Hunt, erased any hope for the disgraced Duke of York's return to the royal family, which was seemingly on the road to recovery after he had joined the royal family to their annual church visit for Christmas just days prior.

"Clearly has hope that he could map a way back to doing something with the royals," Hunt said.



"I suspect there’s more prospect of me being a world figure skating than Prince Andrew appearing again on the Buckingham Palace balcony."

"You do have to question the wisdom as to why the royal family believed it wise for Prince Andrew to be out with the family speaking to the public at church on Christmas Day."

For the unversed, the court files naming the royal emerged from a 2015 defamation case filed by Virginia Giuffre accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Epstein and Prince Andrew.

While King Charles' younger brother settled the case with Giuffre in a multi-million pound deal, it continues to haunt the royal family as the accusations resurface every now and then.