Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz among celebs named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

Numerous well-known Hollywood figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz, are revealed in recently disclosed court records from the well-known Jeffrey Epstein case.



Among the people mentioned in previously classified documents that were released on Wednesday are Kevin Spacey and Cate Blanchett. Regarding the financier who committed suicide in 2019, Bruce Willis is also named; he was charged with s*x trafficking.

The individuals on the list were those Epstein had identified as associates; there is no indication that any of them were aware of his misdeeds or engaged in illegal activity.

What does it mean to get mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's documents?

Their mention merely indicates that the Hollywood celebrities were discussed in some capacity; it makes no accusations about wrongdoing. Epstein "would be on the phone a lot at that time," according to one witness, who also mentioned that Epstein once remarked, "Oh, that was Leonardo, or that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis." The witness claimed not to have even laid eyes on DiCaprio.

The public content that spans two decades is included in the documents; it includes books, documentaries, newspaper articles, and interviews regarding the Epstein affair. They unequivocally show Epstein was surrounded by famous people and had high-profile friends.

In a New York court today, Judge Loretta A. Preska revealed the more than 170 identities connected to the Jeffrey Epstein-Gislaine Maxwell sex trafficking scheme. In addition to individuals not directly engaged but mentioned in passing, the names included include victims of sexual abuse, witnesses in legal proceedings, and former employees of Epstein.

The list was made public following Preska's examination of records that the Miami Herald had requested from a civil lawsuit that one of Epstein's victims had initiated and ultimately resolved.

Who else is mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein documents?

Among the well-known figures in the dossier are Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump.