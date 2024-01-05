Taylor Swift choses career over love as she snubs Travis Kelce

Signing sensation Taylor Swift, who has seen many ups and downs during her career, has seemingly cleared to her fans that she has nothing more important than her profession.

Taylor and her boyfriend Travis will both be in Los Angeles this week but the NFL hunk won't be accompanying the pop superstar to the 2024 Golden Globes as the 'You Are Losing Me' hitmaker is expected to attend the 81st annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday as she's among this year's nominees.



Swift, who has attended nearly half of Kelce's games since publicly acknowledging their relationship in September, has sparked reactions from her fans, with one saying: Taylor Swift chooses career over love."

Another chimed in: "What's wrong in doing so."

Few other appeared showing sympathy with the American footballer, saying: Travis you need not to worry she would finally return to your arms."

While Taylor's fans claimed: "Indeed, Travis ditched Swift for his games."

However, some excited fans of the couple still cling to the fact that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will surprise fans at the show with their first red carpet appearance together.

Travis and his team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on the same night, where Taylor hosted six sold-out concerts back in August.

Despite the big game taking place before the awards show on CBS, a source told Page Six Travis plans to jet back to Kansas City with his teammates. This means no red carpet and no Golden Globes for the Taylor Swift's new beau.