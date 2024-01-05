Steve Burton sets General Hospital return three years after exit: report

file footage

Good news are in order for fans of General Hospital.



Steve Burton is set to reprise his role as Jason Morgan in the ABC soap opera, as confirmed at the series’ 60th Anniversary special that aired Thursday, Jan. 4.

He originally appeared on the series from 1991 to 2012, and then from 2017 to 2021.

Burton left General Hospital due to his conflict with its vaccine policy in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



The actor reportedly drop-kicked his co-star Ingo Rademacher, who played Jasper Jacks, for being a vocal critic of the disease’s mandates at the time.

He later sued the TV network for religious discrimination.

Speaking to Deadline about leaving the sudser, he shared, “Look, the circumstance [of his GH departure] was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is.”

“I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me,” he added.

Following his departure from General Hospital, Burton appeared in the second installment of Days of Our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem, and most recently DOOL earlier this year.