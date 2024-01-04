Tia Mowry dishes out details about her kids’ interest in acting

Tia Mowry addresses her kids career path on Jennifer Hudson Show

Tia Mowry has recently dished out details about her kids’ interest in acting on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.



On January 3, the Twitches star revealed if her kids wanted to pursue acting career.

“You know, as it stands for right now, I don’t see it happening,” said the 45-year-old.

Mowry told host, “But I do see Cree, he’s very talented when it comes to acting.”

“He was on one of my shows that I had done last year called Family Reunion and he did an episode of that. And he’s so good,” shared the Double Wedding actress.

Mowry explained, “I don’t think he wants to pursue that right now, it’s all about basketball.”

“You know, his dad loves basketball, so it's great way for them to bond,” continued the actress.

While talking about her daughter, Mowry added, “I think she’s going to be the President of the United States!”

During the show, Mowry discussed about her holidays with her kids, stating, “It’s been amazing. My family, we all went to Thailand, which is something that I wanted to do for a long time.”



“I feel like it’s the best gift that I can give to my children is travelling and just creating wonderful memories with them and experiences and all that good stuff,” she mentioned.

“I’m all about expanding on tradition. Of course, I’m all about gift-giving for the kids during the holiday, but I feel like this is something they can hold onto for the rest of their lives,” she continued.

The actress added, “I think the biggest gift that I can give them is for them to just learn from other people and from other cultures; it builds character.”