Jeff Bridges ready to plot ‘big things’ for his rock band in 2024: Deets inside

Jeff Bridges to devote his time to music in 2024: Source

Jeff Bridges is all set to dedicate his time and money to his music.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Jeff is plotting big things for his band in the coming year,” in reference to his rock band, The Abiders.

After overcoming cancer and COVID simultaneously, Bridges reportedly going to resume shooting in the spring, as per insider.

“With his TV gig on The Old Man resuming shooting in the spring, Jeff has been writing songs and recording music so he can play dates around his filming schedule,” shared the source.

Another source told the outlet that Jeff is fond of playing music, explaining, “It's good for his soul and he really missed it during his cancer battle.”

Earlier in an AARP interview, Bridges opened up that the “9-by-12-inch tumour" in his stomach had shrunk "to the size of a marble”.

The source claimed that Bridges spared no expense on his passion.

“Jeff has plowed a ton of money into this hobby, but not foolishly. Remember, he won his Oscar for Crazy Heart, where he did his own singing and guitar playing,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Since then, he's built out his home recording studio and booked bigger gigs. It's more than just a vanity project!”