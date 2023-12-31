Sandra Reaves-Phillips, 'Raisin' star, takes final bow

Sandra Reaves-Phillips, the actress and singer whose powerhouse voice and commanding presence graced stages and screens for over five decades, passed away peacefully on Friday at her home in Queens, New York. She was 79.

Reaves-Phillips was born in Mullins, South Carolina, and her talent shone from a young age. She made her Broadway debut in 1973 in the iconic musical Raisin, playing the formidable Lena Younger.

This was just the beginning of a storied career that saw her captivate audiences across genres, from the raucous blues of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to the elegant harmonies of Blues in the Night.

Her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence earned her numerous accolades, including a Drama League Award for Outstanding Performer for Rollin' on the T.O.B.A. and two Helen Hayes Award nominations.

She also received critical acclaim for her work on screen, appearing in films like Round Midnight (which earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination), Lean on Me, and For Love or Money.

But perhaps Reaves-Phillips' most enduring legacy is her one-woman show, The Late Great Ladies of Blues and Jazz. In this tour-de-force performance, she embodied six legendary musical icons, from Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith to Dinah Washington and Nina Simone.

The show was a testament to her versatility and her deep appreciation for the rich history of African American music.

Sandra Reaves-Phillips was more than just a performer; she was a force of nature. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh could fill a room, and her unwavering dedication to her craft inspired countless artists.