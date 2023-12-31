Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to secretly spend New Year's with King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might join King Charles in Scotland for New Year’s in secret following the couple’s Christmas snub.
The 75-year-old monarch is said to yearning to see his grandkids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, and wanted to invite the quartet for the holiday season.
However, he fears Prince William and Princess Kate’s wrath, who can’t reportedly stand to be in the same room as the Montecito couple.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source let in on Charles’ plans to see Harry and Meghan before the year ends without upsetting his oldest son and daughter-in-law.
"Christmas plans are normally nailed down by now as Sandringham isn't a particularly big place and there's not a lot of room for the entire extended family,” they said at the time.
"It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely,” the source shared.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other,” they added.
